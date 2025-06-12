Sapient Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 64,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 164,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

