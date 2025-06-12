apricus wealth LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,672.75. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 85.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

