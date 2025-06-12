apricus wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

