apricus wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

