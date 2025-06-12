Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 454 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18,321.1% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 111.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 58,514 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

