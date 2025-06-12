Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XUSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,571,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000.

XUSP stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

