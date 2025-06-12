14,295 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 98,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 87,020 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,842,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,102,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

