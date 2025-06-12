6,547 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,681,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

