Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

