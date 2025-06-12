Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $482.74 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.98.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

