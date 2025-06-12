Kelly Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.6% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $226.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $206.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
