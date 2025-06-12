Sapient Capital LLC Has $31.29 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $135.86 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

