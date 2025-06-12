What is William Blair’s Estimate for AII Q2 Earnings?

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Integrity Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AII. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AII stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $290.13. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.89 million.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

