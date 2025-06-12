Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DFY. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.27.

Definity Financial Trading Up 2.6%

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial stock opened at C$75.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$42.11 and a 1-year high of C$79.06.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

