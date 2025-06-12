Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DFY. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.27.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
