Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for EQT Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $57.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EQT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

