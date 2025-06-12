Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

