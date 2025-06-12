JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,522,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,229,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

