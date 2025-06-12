Members Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,485 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.