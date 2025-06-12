Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

