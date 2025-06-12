ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

