Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.00. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 36,782 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock worth $550,834. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 662.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

