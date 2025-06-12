Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT) Holdings Lifted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Hartford AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.