Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.32. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 6,974,166 shares.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of -0.20.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million during the quarter.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

