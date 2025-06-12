Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 925,224 shares.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,548 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 86,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

