Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Acquires 40,010 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary bought 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,606.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,010 shares in the company, valued at $51,206.40. The trade was a 100.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2%

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

