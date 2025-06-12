Insider Selling: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Sells 4,108 Shares of Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hipple sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,162.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,346.06. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $329.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

