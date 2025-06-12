McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE RTX opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

