Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.6%

GPC opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

