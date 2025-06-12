Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 85,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $1,657,773.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,389,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,819,503.35. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

