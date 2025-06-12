Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – June 11th

Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development or commercialization of quantum computing technologies—such as qubit hardware, quantum software platforms and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential future growth of quantum computing’s ability to solve certain complex problems more efficiently than classical computers. As an emerging and high-risk sector, quantum computing stocks often exhibit higher volatility and speculative appeal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 110,139,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,420,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 146,022,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,420,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 43,272,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,430,313. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

