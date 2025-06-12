Q2 EPS Forecast for Lyra Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($9.00). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($11.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.25) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by $1.50. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,635.76% and a negative return on equity of 125.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

