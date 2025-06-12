Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, LZ Technology, and Epsium Enterprise are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies domiciled in the People’s Republic of China, listed on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or overseas venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares) and U.S. markets via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They offer investors exposure to China’s economic growth and key sectors such as technology, financials, and consumer goods. However, Chinese stocks can carry heightened risks from shifting domestic regulations, geopolitical tensions, and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.90. The stock had a trading volume of 326,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,794. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.88 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.55 and a 200-day moving average of $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,207.11. 63,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,095.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.10. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 541,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,383. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,170. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 2,191,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,430. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZMH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26. LZ Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

EPSM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81. Epsium Enterprise has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

