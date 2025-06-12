Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MHUA stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.