Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MHUA stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
