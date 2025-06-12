Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for PKG Q3 Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2025 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.17.

Shares of PKG opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $10,124,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

