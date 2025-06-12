Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

