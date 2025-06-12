Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.
About Silver Bull Resources
