Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mind Gym (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (4.16) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mind Gym had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.
Mind Gym Stock Down 5.9%
Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.13. The company has a market cap of £16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.52).
About Mind Gym
