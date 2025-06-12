Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mind Gym (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (4.16) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mind Gym had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.

Mind Gym Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.13. The company has a market cap of £16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

