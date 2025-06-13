The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX opened at $124.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.89 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

