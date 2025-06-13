Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHM stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.