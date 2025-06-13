Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%
SCHM stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
