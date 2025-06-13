Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,001.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 111,448 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.62 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

