Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 660.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.70. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

