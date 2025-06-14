Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

