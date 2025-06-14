iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

