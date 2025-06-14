Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 791 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

