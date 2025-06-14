Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

