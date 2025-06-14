Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $60.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

