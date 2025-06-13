Best Digital Media Stocks To Consider – June 12th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing digital content—such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital publishers and online advertising firms. Investors in these equities gain exposure to trends in online consumption, ad spending, subscription models and emerging media technologies. Their performance typically hinges on metrics like user engagement, advertising revenue growth and the size or quality of content libraries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.21. 5,659,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945,784. The company has a market cap of $277.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.42. 1,349,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,607. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.88. 703,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,399. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33.

