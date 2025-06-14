SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITWO opened at $35.03 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

The ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (ITWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells daily call options on the same index. The fund primarily uses swaps to replicate the buy-write strategy in replicating returns of the sub-index.

