SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Plug Power worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,806.08. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

