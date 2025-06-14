Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.