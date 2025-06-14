Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,911 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

